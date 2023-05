Pizza and pets, is there a better combination?

Lorri Grisell State Farm in Bethlehem is teaming up with Marshall County Animal Shelter for Adopt a Pet Day during their Food Truck Thursday on May 4th.

Anyone that drops off donations at Lorri Grisell State Farm Office in Bethlehem on Wednesday and Thursday will receive a $10.00 gift certificate for The Wood Fired Pizza Co. which will be at Lorri Grisell State Farm on Thursday, May 4th.

You can follow the Food Truck Thursday schedule, here.