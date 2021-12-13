Don’t buy your child scratch-off tickets for Christmas

Hey parents, you might want to hold off buying those scratch off tickets for the kids this Christmas. It’s a pretty common gift but it’s also illegal for anyone under 18 to gamble.

A new popular gift this year is sports betting gift cards. It’s become a wildly popular way to gamble in the last year.

They may seem harmless but officials say early exposure to gambling means a higher risk to addiction down the road.

1-800 Gambler spokesperson, Sheila Moran says the biggest risk is getting a “big win” at a young age.

You might buy a pretty little scratch off ticket that has a Christmas or cartoon theme for your kid or nephew or niece to scratch off and maybe they have a big win. What that does is tells them this is a good way to make money. We know from talking to kids in the classroom and know it’s an issue kids thinking it’s a smart way to make money. We know that it is not. Sheila Moran | Director of Communications, 1-800-GAMBLER

Moran also says gambling related toys don’t send a great message to kids. She says you can walk down the aisle of any toy store and see poker sets or even toy slot machines.