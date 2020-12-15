Downtown traffic stop leads to Several arrests in Wheeling

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Three people were arrested Monday evening and are now facing various criminal charges by the Wheeling Police Department.

Wheeling police say around 11:35 p.m., police patrolling the downtown area initiated a traffic stop at 11th and Market Streets.

When officers approached the vehicle, police say the occupants began to act suspicious, prompting a search of the vehicle.

Officers said they discovered several illegal drugs, including methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, pills, and drug using instruments inside the vehicle and on two of the occupants.

During the investigatory stop, the officer said they noticed that one of the occupants had attempted to hide something in their mouth.

The officer located narcotics and was able to remove some of them.

The Wheeling Fire Department was called, and the suspect later began overdosing and was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

As a result, three were arrested and are now facing charges.

Anthony Eugene McNeill, 45 of Wheeling. He is charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance and obstructing.

Cheyene Nicole Ebert, 22 of Wheeling. She is charged with fugitive from justice out of Polk County, Florida, and possession of a controlled substance.

Herman Monroe Phillips, Jr., 26 of Wheeling. He was charged with driving while suspended.

(Editors Note: Only Ebert’s mugshot has been made available)