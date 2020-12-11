Downtown Wheeling featured in national study involving revitalizing rural cities

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Our very own Downtown Wheeling is being recognized in a research report at the national level. It’s only one of three cities in this report in the country.

This report finds what the three communities are doing to be resilient in tough times. It’s part of the Brookings Institution Research Series.

This research focuses on bettering rural downtowns, like Wheeling.

Participants say the report finds the most resilient communities have hyper local strategies. That comes down to the local non-profits, the city itself, and just the people in the area. It also finds these communities really embrace the heritage and culture, as well the historic infrastructure.

In this study, researchers met with several people in this community, like the mayor, non-profits, residents, and even Wheeling Heritage.

“It’s nice on a national level to see Wheeling recognized in this way for the work that all these organizations have been doing. All of them come together to help build a really robust community. I think we take it for guaranteed here, but a lot of those communities don’t have those resources.” alex Weld, executive director of Wheeling Heritage

Participants, like Wheeling Heritage, say this report tells us what’s working in our community and what’s not, and how we can improve our downtown-area.

The two other cities included in this report are Laramie, Wyoming and Emporia, Kansas.