Dr. Miller Receives Four-Year Contract Extension

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Ohio County Schools Superintendent Dr. Kimberly Miller has been granted a four-year contract extension

The Ohio County Board of Education held its regular meeting Tuesday, and by a unanimous vote of 4-0 members approved Miller’s new contract. Miller will earn $157,000 in the first year of the contract, and she will receive a 2.5 percent pay increase in each subsequent year.

“I’m very honored and thankful for the support of the Ohio County Board of Education, and I appreciate having a strong central office staff” Miller said. “I’m proud of our students, teachers and service personnel, and I’m excited to begin the next four years with the focus on students and student achievement. Our goal is to do whatever it takes to do what is in the best interest of the children of Ohio County Schools.”

Ohio County Board of Education President Sarah Koegler said Miller has faced difficult challenges in her first four years as the school system’s superintendent, but she has remained focused in achieving the school system’s goals.

“We are really grateful for her leadership,” Koegler said. “she has demonstrated her ability to face and meet a challenges, and she has grown so much as leader in that time. What we are most inspired by is her consistency in doing what’s best for the kids. We are grateful to have another four years of her service.”

Board member David Croft cited Miller’s dedication and her innovative leadership as reasons he was pleased to vote in favor of her new contract.

“We’re excited to have her serve as superintendent for another four years.,” Croft said. “The continuity of her leadership will be beneficial to the students, teachers and service personnel. Her leadership during the pandemic has been exceptional, and we are looking forward to her Innovation over the next four years.”