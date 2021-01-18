Dr. Rev. Darrell Cummings reflects on the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and movements including the late Congressman John Lewis

Cummings says leaders likely would have mixed feelings on the state of civil rights in the U.S. today

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Dr. Rev. Darrell Cummings also reflected on the life, of not only Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. but movements including the late Congressman John Lewis.

Lewis was one of the leaders who helped organize the 1963 March on Washington. In 1965, he led the first of three marches from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama.

During the march state troopers and police offers attacked the marchers, including Lewis.

Lewis died in July last year, following a long and distinguished career in the U.S. Congress

Reverend Cummings said he feels leaders such as Dr. King and Lewis would have mixed feelings on the state of civil rights in the U.S. today.

“There is a happiness that we have come a long way. But a sadness that we have a long way to go. A happiness that we have conquered some things and then a sadness in things we thought were conquered are coming up again. We are dealing with some of the same things we dealt with in the sixties.” Dr. Rev. Darrell Cummings

Reverend Cummings says he thinks Dr. King, Jr. would be thrilled that the nation elected an African-American President in Barack Obama and, soon, Kamala Harris for Vice President.