OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Several legal settlements have given West Virginia nearly a billion dollars to try and tackle the opioid epidemic, and Thursday night we took the next step in that fight.

Dr. Steven Corder has been selected to represent our area on the West Virginia First Foundation.

He will help guide the foundation on how to spend the settlement money on a variety of drug and treatment programs.

Dr. Corder has been the medical director for Northwood Health Systems for 32 years, and is an American Psychiatric Association Distinguished Life Fellow, the highest honor awarded by the APA.

One of the biggest problems that he’s seen in the course of his work is getting people suffering from addiction to realize that treatment options are available.

“You have to find what motivates a person to get into treatment, and part of that is them realizing that it’s just not that hard. Life can be better, and that treatment works; that they can have a better life.” DR. STEVEN CORDER, West Virginia First Foundation Nominee, Medical Director for Northwood Health Systems

“This is the first time ever we not only have a plan to attack the drug epidemic, we have significant resources as well. I think the West Virginia First Foundation can really be leveraged very well to attack the core of this problem which has held West Virginia back.” PATRICK MORRISEY, West Virginia Attorney General

Dr. Corder says he’s already been doing research into barriers to treatment in our area, which will be one area of focus as he moves into his new position. He also says that he is humbled and honored to be chosen to represent our area.