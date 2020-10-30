Drive-In Movie and Trunk or Treat scheduled tonight in Wheeling

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Following the cancellation of Dancing With The Ohio Valley Stars, the Augusta Levy Learning Center has come up with a new and creative way to fundraise this month.

Tonight, they’re hosting a free drive-in movie night at the White Palace.



There will be a Trunk or Treat for the kids at 6, followed by a costume contest with several prizes.



And they’ll cap off the night up with a 7:30 PM showing of the Halloween classic, Hocus Pocus.



