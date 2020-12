WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Saint Michael Parish School spread some holiday cheer with a “Merry Christmas drive thu” event Thursday night.

Cars lined up in the Angelus Center parking lot to celebrate the season in a unique way.

School administrators, teachers and Santa himself gathered to meet families and give out some holiday goodies.

Families rolled up in their cars to receive the gifts.

We’re told more than 200 students RSVP’d for the event.