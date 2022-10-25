OHIO COUNTY (WTRF) – Early voting begins October 26 in Ohio County.

Any registered voter can come to the Ohio County Courthouse to Room 102 starting at 9 a.m. to get their vote in before the polls open on election day, which is November 8.

All you have to do is bring ID, which can be your voter registration card or your driver’s license.

Elections Coordinator, Toni Chieffalo, says that early voting ensures that you get the chance to exercise your right in Ohio County.

“Early voting just makes it so much easier. If you have something to do on election day you can go ahead and early vote and have it all the way, or I mean, you just never know. You know, something could come up on election day and you may not get to vote for some reason, then you’d already have it done. So, if you plan on going out of town that’s another reason to go ahead and early vote.” Toni Chieffalo – Ohio County Elections Coordinator

Early voting runs from Wednesday, October 26 to Saturday, November 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ohio County Courthouse.