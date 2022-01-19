Eastbound lanes of I-70 near the Highlands now reopened following vehicle fire

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The eastbound lanes of I-70 near the Highlands were closed for several hours this morning, after a tractor trailer caught fire and burned.



Authorities say the driver was going up Two-Mile Hill when he saw flames coming up under the dashboard.



He pulled over but there was no space on the berm so the rig slid down over the hill.



Five fire departments and e-squads responded. They say the driver got out safely.



The truck was carrying clothing and furniture.



It was leaking diesel fuel into the stream below.