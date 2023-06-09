WHEELING, W.Va. — Easterseals Rehabilitation Center has a new President and CEO.

The Board of Directors for the non-profit medical rehabilitation center has chosen Eric Filberto to take the reigns.

He will replace Jay Prager, who will retire on June 30 after serving seven years in the position.

A Wellsburg native who graduated from Weir High School in 2005 and West Virginia University in 2009, Filberto has worked for Easterseals since 2013, serving as Operations Officer since 2016. He also serves on the Board of Directors for the Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival and is on the scholarship committee for the Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley.

Filberto says he is eager to continue his tenure at Easterseals and is deeply honored by the faith the Board of Directors has placed in him.