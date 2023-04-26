WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) — Mark your calendars and get ready to clean your plate(s). Restaurants around the Valley are coming together to sponsor Wheeling’s only free clinic, Wheeling Health Right.

Local foodies and philanthropists are coming together to sample 17 of our favorite local area eateries. Tickets for the auction are only $125, this price gives you all you can eat and drink, a live and silent auction, and music from Taylor Jo & the Copper Creek Band and The Hooch.

As a media sponsor for the event, WTRF 7News is proud to have Brenda Danehart and Kathryn Ghion host this year’s theme of Yellowstone.

The 27th annual Chef’s Auction is Thursday, May 11 at Wesbanco Arena.

The official list of vendors is: Rocco Basil, Elmhurst-House of Friendship, Frank’s Vending, Generations Pub, Greater Wheeling Soup Kitchen, Kirke’s Ice Cream, Oglebay Resort, Ohio Valley Snow, Pickles Eatery & Bar, Pike 40, Ruttenbucks Grill, Silver Rail Bar & Grille, South Paw Eats, The Jakery, Valley Cheese, Wheeling Country Club, and Wheeling Island Hotel Casino and Racetrack.

Festivities start at 5:30 p.m., and tickets are available at http://wheelinghealthright.home.qtego.net.

For more information call Wheeling Health Right at 304-233-1135.