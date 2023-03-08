WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – $5.5 million – That’s how much the Highlands Sports Complex has estimated in economic impact in 2023 alone and they say they plan to go up from there.

The Ohio County Development Authority reported in a recent traffic study that they have seen more than double the state’s normal traffic flow on an annual basis due to travelers off of I-70 and those coming in for the sports complex.

I'm at the Ohio County Development Authority Meeting tonight 3/8!



a recent traffic study showed that The Highlands sees more than double regular traffic on an annual basis!

Now, discussions are happening concerning the future of The Highlands and making it a place with a sense of being with brand-new signs, green spaces, lighting, bike rentals and the expansion of the Sports Complex.

In their third year of operation, the complex has been able sustain themselves better now than ever with cashflow and their many different programs they are running.

”The more tournaments that we bring in, the more people that we have flying in from Florida, Maryland, Texas – wherever they are coming from – helps, you know, and they spend their money in the different Downtown Wheeling or up here at The Highlands. It benefits the Wheeling area.” Harvey Greenidge – General Manager, Highlands Sports Complex

Along with the 12 summer camps the Highlands Sports Complex is hosting this summer, they are expanding with more expos like the Home and Garden Show, Christmas at the Highlands, and possibly an exotic animal expo.

More details on these events can be found on the Highlands Sports Complex website and their Facebook page.