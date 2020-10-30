Election Day Prompts Date Change for Council Meeting that will be Conducted via Zoom

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Due to Election Day, the Wheeling City Council meeting that would normally be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3 will now be conducted at noon, Wednesday, Nov. 4 via Zoom. The change from in-person meetings to virtual is out of an abundance of caution because of the rising number of COVID cases in Ohio County.

The meeting will be live streamed on the Wheeling WV City Government Facebook page and viewable later on TopperStation.com and Comcast Channel 14. The meeting agenda will be available on the City’s website as usual. For the public comment portion of the agenda, those desiring to address Council must call 304-551-2151 up until 15 minutes prior to the meeting’s start to sign up to speak.

Additionally, City offices will be closed on Election Day, but trash and recycling pick up will remain on a regular schedule.