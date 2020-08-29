Elm Grove in cleanup mode after flooding and damage from Friday’s storms

Ohio County
Posted: / Updated:

OHIO COUNTY (WV) The morning after a night of severe storms saw helping hands coming together in the Friendly City to clean up flood water and debris at the Elm Terrace Shopping Center.

Tenants, store owners and city officials spent about five hours working last night and another three hours cleaning this morning.

Photo and video by Deanna Davis

They said when the situation was at its worst, flood water was up to their thighs.

Photo by Deanna Davis

Today, everyone pitched in to clean sidewalks and remove debris.

