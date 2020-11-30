Emergency money dropped on the Ohio Valley’s front door to cover rent

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — If you’re struggling to make ends meet, the Federal Government just sent an emergency Christmas donation the Ohio Valley’s doorstep.

It’s paying for rent and utilities on the equivalent of a 30-day usage amount.

Through the CARES ACT, the Department of Homeland Security is dishing out an extra $150,000 to social service agencies spanning Hancock, Brooke Ohio, and Marshall Counties.

And there’s a need. In this pandemic, money is tight, but rent keeps coming.

First time families are asking for assistance and this year Ohio Valley agencies are seeing triple the amount of clientele.

This emergency food and shelter grant money is making sure you keep a roof over your head.

A lot of people losing their jobs. There are a lot of people struggling more so than what our social service agencies would see in a normal year. We do have a lot of first-time families coming to all of us asking for assistance. And, we understand it can be scary. We try to make it easy. It can be very unnerving if you’ve never had to come to an agency and ask for assistance. But this is what this money is for. Angela Goodson, Executive Director, Information Helpline

This is the first-time Information Helpline was awarded money through the CARES ACT. So this money is set aside to help you. There’s no judgement attached.

Especially now that it’s Christmas time, we could all use a helping hand, call Information Helpline at 304-233-6300.