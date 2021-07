Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- A restaurant that has been a staple in the wheeling area for well over three decades closes its doors for good today.

Hardee’s restaurant on National Road in Wheeling opened its doors in the mid 80’s and was one of the Friendly cities most well known restaurants.

Once a 24-hour restaurant, it was a popular stop for kids following Park dances and also for the late night crowd as well. It was the last remaining Hardee’s, a franchise that was once popular throughout the valley