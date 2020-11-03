Episcopal churches cease Sunday service if their county is in “red” advisory

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Bishop Klusmeyer of West Virginia has ordered that all Sunday church cease if that church is in “red” advisory.

Bishop Klusmeyer uses the Harvard Global Health Institute’s map to track the Covid conditions in the various counties of West Virginia.

In the Ohio Valley, according to the Harvard Global Health Institute’s map, Ohio, Marshall, Brooke, Wetzel and Tyler counties are all in “red” advisory.

Fr. Richard of St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church says they will continue to film a regular service which will be aired on YouTube.

You can also view Fr. John Valentine’s service every Sunday here