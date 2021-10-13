Erikka L. Storch named as Project Best’s first executive director

WHEELING, W.Va. – Project BEST, a non-profit entity that combines labor and management in the construction industry, is pleased to announce the hiring of Erikka L. Storch as the organization’s first executive director.



Mrs. Storch has served as president of the Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce since 2014. The relationships and experience that Erikka has gained through her work at the Chamber and more than 20 years in the construction industry, with Ohio Valley Steel Company, has uniquely prepared her for this newly created role.



In 2010, Erikka was elected to the West Virginia House of Delegates, representing West Virginia’s Third District. She will continue to hold this office.



Erikka has a B.S. and MBA in Business Administration Specialization Accounting. She has served on many boards.



Storch said, “I thank the Co-Chairs and Board of Directors for creating this exciting opportunity and for selecting me to return to the construction industry in this position.”



“We are excited to have Erikka become the first executive director of Project BEST, said Jack Ramage, Executive Director of the OVCEC and Management Co-chair of Project BEST.

“Her experience in the construction industry, legislature and the Chamber will enable to Erikka to hit the ground running”, said Jody Bonfini of the Eastern States Regional Council of Carpenters and Labor Co-Chair of BEST.



As executive director, Storch will work closely with the Project BEST Board of Directors and staff to oversee the organization’s rebranding and continue to adapt to serve the Ohio Valley’s construction labor and management teams.



Project BEST is non-profit organization created by the Upper Ohio Valley Building Trades and the Ohio Valley Construction Employers Council to facilitate industry development and promote the Ohio Valley’s public and private construction.

Working closely with JATC apprenticeship programs we encourage the skilled trades as an avenue for anyone interested in a tuition free

career.

Project BEST advocates for the responsible contracting policies, ensuring contractors have a track record of completing quality jobs while providing employees with fair wages and benefits.

You can learn more here.