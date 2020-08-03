EXCLUSIVE LOOK: The new ‘Alpha Tavern’ set to open in September

It’s a place many people across the Ohio Valley have been buzzing about since late last year—the Ye Old Alpha. From dumpsters outside leading to pictures shared across social media with word of a complete flip of the historic building—leaving everyone left wondering what the new place will look like.

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for. Although it’s not open yet—come mid-September Ohio Valley will be able to step back into the historic building located at 50 Carmel Road. Only this time… it will have new management, a new name, and a brand new look.

We’ve actually renovated the whole place. From the dirt to the roof, everything is new.”) BEAU CATALANO – PARTNER, THE ALPHA TAVERN

They asked previous customers what they would change at the building—many said the available space.

When they walk into the Alpha now, where there used to be a wall—the wall is gone. So, there’s plenty of space in the bar area. Right off the bar, there’s a legal gaming area, which is completely renovated. BEAU CATALANO – PARTNER, THE ALPHA TAVERN “

The entire kitchen has been ripped out, and upgraded with brand new state of the art equipment. Among the long list of things upgraded—the menu is one customers should look forward too.

We’ve been cooking this menu for about two months and trying different recipes. We’ve eaten pretty much everything on the menu, so it’s really going to be some good stuff. BEAU CATALANO – PARTNER, THE ALPHA TAVERN

On that menu is something brand new to the building—in-house smoked meats. Need a beer to pair with your comfort cuisine? They have you covered there too with an expanded bar.

Some of the things we’ve been doing for the bar is there’s a 12 tap draft system back here. We’re going to be using some local breweries supply some of the beer back there. There’s going to be T.V.’s, some information T.V.’s, a lot of music. It’s just going to be a nice fun place to hang out in. BEAU CATALANO – PARTNER, THE ALPHA TAVERN

Whether it’s the shiplap, and private dining room for parties, or the outdoor patio—customers can take comfort in knowing although the four walls may look different, they’re keeping the hometown feel.

We didn’t want this property to go away. We wanted to bring it back to life and have a nice comfortable place for everybody to come to and enjoy. BEAU CATALANO – PARTNER, THE ALPHA TAVERN “

They tell me construction is right on track, and they’re currently in the works of putting finishing touches on everything. Tables are being installed soon along with the TV’s. Although not yet official, in just over a month—guests are expected to be welcomed into the new and improved Alpha.