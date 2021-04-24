Expired prescription drugs disposed of on Take Back Day

Elm Grove, WV (WTRF)- Today locals cleaned out their medicine cabinet from prescription drugs that might not be safe if left home.

Officials took in expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs, all except for liquids and sharps.

It’s the 20th Take Back Day, just after DEA’s last one hit a record-breaking number of medications dropped off.

Studies show a lot of these pills gets in the hands of our family and friends.

“I think it’s really important to bring back your unused prescriptions, so they don’t get in the wrong hands. So, we don’t continue to have them go in to the water system or go in to the trash. So kids don’t get them, get sick from digesting them or our pets find them.” Marisa Scott-Barnes, Project coordinator for YSS community impact coalition

The next Take Back Day is in October, where any unwanted prescription drugs can be taken to the Elm Grove Pharmacy.