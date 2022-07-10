The longest wedding veil ever measured was 22,843 feet and 2.11 inches.

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Calling all lovebirds!



With Oglebay booked solid through this year and much into the next, a new wedding venue just became available for anyone who has their heart set on tying the knot in the hills of Ohio County.



Scenic Sites in Valley Grove offers a wedding destination that can hold up to 200 people, plus four luxury cabins to lodge family.



All in the same beautiful spot!



Event Coordinator Kaleigh Walker says what started as property sold by the coal mine, grew into a dream come true.



Though they literally just cut the ribbon, people have already fallen in love with this fairytale scene.

“We had our first wedding on June 11th, the first day that we opened. And it was wonderful. We had about 150 people show up for their wedding. And they had a blast.” Kaleigh Walker, Scenic Site Coordinator

Her brother is getting married here next year, and maybe you will be too!



You can check them out at scenicsitesvenue.com where you can book a free tour and find your right price.