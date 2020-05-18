Faith-based groups supporting one another amid pandemic

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Temple shalom has been busier than ever during this unprecedented time, taking their four objectives—worship, learning, social action and socializing—all online or at a distance.

And at every corner of helping the community, the support is always there.

Catholic Diocese, the Methodist bishop of West Virginia, our friends next-door Advanced Presbyterian and several other folks from across the community have supported our efforts and if we cannot only do some good, but do some good together with our friends. That’s been an opportunity for us to continue those pillars that we value and treasure. Rabbi Joshua Lief, Temple Shalom

Online services have kept the Ohio Valley engaged and the different faith-based leaders have been watching each others, learning, growing and problem solving.

Despite being of different faiths, what we are doing is a shared mission to bring hope and inspiration and positivity, purpose and meaning to the lives of all of those who live in this community, regardless of where they find their inspiration. Rabbi Joshua Lief, Temple Shalom

Rabbi Lief plans to work with other places of worship on reopening in-person services and will reassess in June.

I don’t want to have to tell families that they can’t all sit together because they’re too close so, if we can’t yet get what we want, what can we get that something to meet our needs and the answer for us internally at least has been to remain at least through the month of May online for our worship. Rabbi Joshua Lief, Temple Shalom

Latest Posts: