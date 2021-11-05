“Fall back” means more than just re-setting your clocks

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) It’s also about taking time to review your family’s fire safety preparations.

Assistant Fire Chief Deric Jamison says you are twice as likely to survive a fire if you have working smoke detectors in your house.

So he says the two times of the year when we re-set our clocks are the perfect times to change the batteries in our smoke detectors and have a fire drill with our families.

In the fire drill, he says you should review at least two ways to escape your home, and your family should have a prearranged meeting place outside.

And once you’re out, never re-enter the building.

He says firefighters teaching these rules to school children use four words to make their point—“Get out! Stay out!” (He says kids love to shout those words with enthusiasm, which helps them remember.)

The assistant chief also says smoke detectors should be located on every level of your home, inside every bedroom and outside common areas (like a hallway that leads to several bedrooms.)

Also, he says if you have any fuel-fired appliances such as a gas furnace, a gas water heater or a wood burning fireplace, you’ll need a carbon monoxide detector located somewhere near the bedrooms to wake you if you’re sleeping.

So embrace the season with its colorful leaves, crisp air and pumpkin spiced lattes—and breathe easier knowing you’re prepared in case of a house fire