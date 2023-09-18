WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A very talented artist has been sharing his skills with several local schools in the Ohio Valley to bring more life to some of their walls.

He is best known for painting the Ohio Bicentennial Mural on 88 different barns in all the counties in Ohio but now he is expanding his canvas to several school gymnasiums.

Scott Hagan has been painting murals since he was 20 years old.

After making himself known for his murals on barns, many local schools began reaching out to him requesting new murals for their gym walls and different designs for their courts.

Hagan recently completed a mural at Triadelphia Middle School that gave the old mural some new life while still keeping some of the previous designs.

”The first mural had been there since about 1988. I was a student here as a sixth grader, a longtime teacher here at the school, and I knew how important it was to keep the mural as close to normal as possible to the original.” Andy Seals – Principal, Triadelphia Middle School

The new mural stretches the entire length of the gym wall in Triadelphia Middle School and Hagan said the size of his murals is what makes them so unique.

”I guess it’s the scale of it all, the size and just the I don’t know, the overall feel of it. It seems to really just change the look of the entire gym when you have something nice painted on the wall.” Scott Hagan – Mural Artist

Seals said that having such a large mural in the gym, where many activities happen, makes it very special for visitors who enter and the students who are in the gym daily.

”It’s wonderful because when people come, we have visitors come in for games, they get to see the gym. That’s mainly what they get to see. So, I think it’s good that our kids take pride and we take pride in what it looks like when we have visitors come in.” Andy Seals – Principal, Triadelphia Middle School

The new design is something that Hagan says renews pride for the students working and learning in space every day.

”When a sense of pride changes about the building. You know, it’s just it’s really nice for the school themselves to have something that they’re proud of.” Scott Hagan – Mural Artisit

Hagan’s work can be seen not just in the Ohio Valley but also on his website at barnartist.com