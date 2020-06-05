Farmers Market set to kick off Saturday and run through October

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) It’s a tradition in its 27th year, and will go on despite the pandemic.



The Wheeling Farmers Market is 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday through the end of October, rain or shine, in the St. Michael’s parking lot, and this year is no exception.



Vendors will be selling everything from produce and baked goods to popcorn and dog treats.



They say the early season produce is limited to onions, radishes, asparagus, beets, strawberries and even a few tomatoes, but the yields and varieties increase as the season progresses.



This year they will have COVID 19 restrictions in place.



Traffic will be one way around the booths, and vendors as well as customers are encouraged to wear masks and maintain a six-foot distance.



Families are welcome to bring pets if they’re on a leash.