Fatal motorcycle accident on Cabela Drive in Ohio County

TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio County EMA director Lou Vargo confirmed to 7NEWS that there was a fatal motorcycle accident on Cabela Drive in the Highlands by the new Sheetz this evening.

According to Vargo, a Marshall County man was killed in a motorcycle accident involving a truck.

The driver of the truck had no injuries and refused treatment, Vargo said.

Information is limited at this time, Vargo says, until the Marshall County man’s next of kin is notified.

Wrecker trucks are en route to the scene.

Vargo said the Ohio County Sheriff’s office is investigating the incident.