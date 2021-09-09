Feeding America and Mountaineer Food Bank team up in Ohio County

If you’re struggling to make ends meet and could use a helping hand — help is on the way.

Our parent company Nexstar is launching a “Feeding America” Campaign, and one mobile food bank that’s no stranger to several dozen counties in the Mountain State has paid Ohio County a visit.



The Mountaineer Food Bank is fighting the hunger crisis one food pantry at a time.



{Claudia Raymer, Ohio County Family Resource Network}”It means a lot to help our neighbors, and I think, if the pandemic has shown us anything, it’s that sometimes we all need a little bit of help.”



To many, the pandemic was a setback.

But volunteers like Ohio County Family Resource Network’s Claudia Raymer aren’t giving up on the families who are just getting by.

They’re stepping in — with loads of fresh fruits, vegetables, pork patties, chicken, bread, and milk.



{Claudia Raymer, Ohio County Family Resource Network} “It’s food you can make a meal out of, and really have a healthy support for your family.”



How these mobile food pantry works is simple — no one even has to leave the comfort of their car.



{Claudia Raymer, Ohio County Family Resource Network} “You drive-through. We put the food in your trunk, and you’re on you way.”



And one after another, cars pull up, and chances are these volunteers won’t turn you away.

There aren’t even any income requirements because of COVID — a big hit to many.



{Claudia Raymer, Ohio County Family Resource Network} “We all need to feed our families, and even if you have snap benefits or even if you have no benefits at all, we would really encourage anyone in need at all to come through even if you’ve never accessed this kind of service before.”



Volunteers say the only requirement is you live in West Virginia.



This mobile food pantry has been around for over a year now: a partnership between the Ohio County Family Resource Network and the Mountaineer Food Bank that feeds West Virginian families all over the state.



If you could use a helping hand, the next time this mobile food bank will be back in town is October 28th, and then again December 9th. It’ll be at the Wheeling Island Hotel Casino and Racetrack.