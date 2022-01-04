Feeling lucky? You could take home $610 million if you win tomorrow night’s Powerball

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)- Lottery players listen up! There’s no winners from last night’s powerball drawing.

That means there’s still a chance you could take home a whopping $610 million at the next drawing, which is tomorrow already! That’s the 7th largest jackpot in the game’s history.

Powerball officials say if anyone wins it, they have the option to take a one-time payment of around $400 million. The grand prize was estimated for $575 million. But officials say it jumped to $610 million thanks to high sales.

The last Powerball winning was a grand total of $699 million three months ago, and this current sequence has rolled over 39 times since.

Luckily, it’s not too late to get that winning ticket before tomorrow night.

“The West Virginia Powerball benefits West Virginia citizens, West Virginia tourism and education, and so it’s for a good cause, and you can put some money in your own pocket if you win. We encourage everyone to come out and buy a ticket and go at least try your luck.” Maria Miller, Neely’s Grocery Store

The next drawing is tomorrow night at 10:59 pm. You have until then to get your tickets. If you’d like to get one, Neely’s Grocery store in Wheeling is selling them $2 a ticket.