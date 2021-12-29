Feeling stressed? Quick ways to manage stress, according to yoga instructors

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-It’s no surprise COVID-19 has been tough on many of us, and if you’re feeling stressed, you may want to turn to yoga.

Yoga instructors say it’s good for managing emotional and mental stress, and at the OV Power Yoga, yoga instructors say you get can a lot out of it. They teach vinyasa. That’s a style of yoga that focuses on breathing and body connection. Yoga instructors say it helps students with mental acceptance, emotional healing, as well as stress.

“All the stressed and anxiety we’re carrying around from the global pandemic and life and all the changes… just being on your matt for one hour and breathing and focusing on your parasympathetic nervous system really helps. The benefits are so immense.” Laura Hitchman, owner of OV Power Yoga

OV Power Yoga doesn’t just teach vinyasa yoga, but other styles as well, like the body, deep recovery, and emotional healing.

If you’d like to sign up for their yoga classes, just go to www.OVPowerYoga.com.