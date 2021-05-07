FEMA is providing COVID-19 funeral relief

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) We normally hear about FEMA during hurricane season, but they’re also here to help with COVID-19.

FEMA has a new program to reimburse Americans up to $9,000 for COVID related funeral costs.

Most funeral expenses are covered including the casket or urn, the headstone, transportation, and even the use of a funeral home.

Kepner Funeral Homes managing partner Ashley Ferns says the funeral bill must be paid to be eligible.

She also said you only need to provide a few documents.

“They need to provide a death certificate that states that there was a COVID-19 death [which] occurred after January 20, 2020. They need to provide their funeral documentation that the bill was paid, any kind of expenses that they incurred, and that they had a death within the United States.” Ashley Kepner Ferns – Kepner Funeral Homes managing partner

If your loved one passed away due to COVID-19, call 844-684-6333 or click here for more information on how to apply for the reimbursement program.