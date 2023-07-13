WHEELING, W.Va. — The Annual Festival of India is returning to Heritage Port in Wheeling this coming weekend, July 15.

Hosted by the Palace of Gold and New Vrindaban, the Festival of India features a day full of fun including yoga, dancing, live music, and a parade of chariots through the streets of Wheeling.

This free event is open to the public.

Vegetarian meals will be available, along with tons of vendors with festival wares.

The party runs from 2 to 8 p.m., with the chariot parade beginning at 5 p.m.