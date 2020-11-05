Festival of Trees opens to public with trees decorated in every imaginable theme

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Oglebay Institute’s annual Festival of Trees will be presented at the Stifel Fine Arts Center Nov. 6-20.



They have 19 trees in five rooms throughout the Stifel Center, and people can browse the Holiday Art Show and Sale in the galleries at the same time.



Decorators chose tree themes including the Polar Express, the Nutcracker, Precious Moments, sports, dinosaurs, ballerinas and Not A Creature Was Stirring Not Even A Mouse.



People can bid on their favorite tree in the silent auction, and if they there’s a tree they feel they can’t live without, they can choose to pay the “buy it now” price.



They are not having the traditional opening reception this year, due to COVID 19 restrictions.



But they are offering private guided tours Friday Nov. 6 and Saturday November 7.



Friday’s tours begin at 5, 6, 7 and 8 p.m.



Saturday’s tours start at 3, 4 and 5 p.m.



They are free of charge but they do require reservations.



But the Festival of Trees is open to the public for browsing or buying Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



The entire collection of trees will also be online, for browsing or buying.



The festival is a major fundraiser for Oglebay Institute to continue their programs in the arts, culture and nature.



It is sponsored by Belmont Savings Bank and Panhandle Cleaning & Restoration.