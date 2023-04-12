WHEELING, W.Va. –– Grab your leash and treat your pooch to a tail-wagging good time at Volunteer Wheeling’s FidoFest! This event is set for May 6, 2023 at the Fitzsimmons Family Dog Park in East Wheeling from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

At this event, Volunteer Wheeling will be unveiling a new art installation featuring artwork created by residents of their pets at the previous Paint Your Pup Paint & Sip. The pieces from this event have been digitized and printed on large canvases to line the fence of the dog park. FidoFest is set out to celebrate and reveal this public art.

FidoFest is a free community event that will feature several activities that both humans and dogs will love.

Attendees can look forward to a wide range of entertainment, including dog demonstrations, a doggy costume contest, pet parade, dog-oriented vendor market and a raffle with exciting prizes donated by local businesses. There will also be vendors selling pet products and services and food trucks offering delicious treats for both dogs and their owners.

Currently, Volunteer Wheeling is looking for event sponsors. Sponsorship levels range from $250 to $1,000. In return for sponsorships, Volunteer Wheeling is offering a variety of promotional opportunities, including advertising space, social media posts, and on-site visibility during the event. You can also sponsor FidoFest and Wheeling as the ‘Dog-Friendly City’ by sponsoring a yard sign featuring your own pup. Those interested in being a sponsor of FidoFest or wanting more information can email volunteer@wheelingheritage.org.

Volunteer Wheeling is seeking volunteers to help at this event. Those interested in being a volunteer can sign up here

FidoFest will kick off at the Fitzsimmons Family Dog Park in East Wheeling at 11 a.m. with the public art reveal. All dogs are asked to be leashed while outside the fenced in dog park. All owners assume responsibility for their pets as Volunteer Wheeling, Wheeling Heritage and the City of Wheeling are not liable for any damages or incidents that could occur.