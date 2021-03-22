Fifth graders becoming meteorologists at Wheeling Country Day!

Wheeling Country Day students took part in a rare science project as a weather balloon soared into the sky!

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — And it’s off! Dr. Daves are in the making at Wheeling Country Day as fifth graders released a weather balloon into the sky!

It’s like a mini air balloon, except its only passenger is a camera and a GPS tracking device!

Students were pumped for this annual event, with a lot of hours such as buying the camera, setting up the website, and studying up on meteorology.

Most fifth graders don’t get the chance to do this and I’m really grateful for that. Lilly Smith, 5th grader Weather Balloon PR

Weather balloons are used by experts to study weather patterns and Wheeling Country Day is treating it as a science project.

We want to know where it’s going; that’s what weather does. They study the weather patterns of the last couple weeks and try to estimate where it goes. Opal Martin, 5th grader Weather Balloon PR

The weather balloon lasts in the sky for about two hours so a team of students used the tracker and probably scooped it up. Last year it was stuck in a tree!

Comes back down, like further off, into the distance. Maria Porter, 5th grader Weather Balloon PR

The launch day called JoJo VII is in honor of student Josiah Titus Glover who passed away seven years ago around the annual balloon launch.

Wheeling Country Day’s fifth grade PR team will take the photos from the weather balloon and upload them to the school’s social media.