Firefighters put out early morning fire at Booker T Washington apartments

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – This morning, around 4:20 a.m., a fire alarm activation sent Wheeling firefighters to the Booker T. Washington apartments in downtown.

Moments later, a resident of the complex called 9-1-1 to report smoke inside.

When crews arrived, they discovered a fifth floor apartment on fire and with the assistance of police, began evacuating all residents from the building.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to a single apartment unit and get the situation under control in about 30 minutes. All residents were accounted for and no one was injured.

A fire investigator will work to determine a cause.

