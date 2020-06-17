First Baptist Church in Ohio County has COVID-19 outbreak

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- During his daily COVID-19 briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, announced that Ohio County has a church coronavirus outbreak.

The First Baptist Church was named by the Ohio County Health Department as the church with the outbreak.

At this time, the health departments in Ohio and Marshall County are monitoring 4 positive cases of COVID-19 with many other tests pending.

The outbreak investigation began on the evening of 6/16/20.

Cases associated with this outbreak were identified beginning as early as 6/10/20.

The church leadership is working with the health department to insure all people exposed have been contacted and tested.

Gov. Justice said 1 person is hospitalized from the WV church outbreaks in the state but did not say what county.