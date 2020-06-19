First Baptist Church outbreak has 9 positive COVID-19 cases

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Ohio County Health Department is confirming that the First Baptist Church in Wheeling now has 9 positive COVID-19 cases.

The outbreak was identified beginning as early as June 10. 

The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department continues to monitor the situation  with other tests pending.

Currently, the health department reports 67 positive cases and 1 probable case, including one death. 

