First Baptist Church outbreak has 9 positive COVID-19 cases

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Ohio County Health Department is confirming that the First Baptist Church in Wheeling now has 9 positive COVID-19 cases.

The outbreak was identified beginning as early as June 10.

The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department continues to monitor the situation with other tests pending.

Currently, the health department reports 67 positive cases and 1 probable case, including one death.

