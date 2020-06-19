Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Ohio County Health Department is confirming that the First Baptist Church in Wheeling now has 9 positive COVID-19 cases.
The outbreak was identified beginning as early as June 10.
The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department continues to monitor the situation with other tests pending.
Currently, the health department reports 67 positive cases and 1 probable case, including one death.
7News and WTRF.COM will continue to monitor this situation with updates.
- Facebook removes Trump ads with symbols once used by Nazis
- First Baptist Church outbreak has 9 positive COVID-19 cases
- Stunning ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse happens this weekend. Here’s how to watch.
- Newsfeed Now: Trump rally preparations; Mask requirement debate
- Defying the odds: Ohio man who doctors said wouldn’t live past age 11 turns 62