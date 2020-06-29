First Baptist Church outbreak in Ohio County now up to 18 positive COVID-19 cases

Ohio County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Ohio County Health Department is confirming that the First Baptist Church in Wheeling now has 18 positive COVID-19 cases.

The outbreak was identified beginning as early as June 10. 

The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department continues to monitor the situation  with other tests pending.

“It can be very concerning just to show you how easy it is to spread within a group, and why we still need to wear the masks, why we still need to wash our hands or stay home if we are sick,” Health Department administrator Howard Gamble told 7News.

Currently, the health department reports 91 positive cases and 1 probable case, including one death. 

7News and WTRF.COM will continue to monitor this situation with updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Countdown Clock


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter