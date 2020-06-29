First Baptist Church outbreak in Ohio County now up to 18 positive COVID-19 cases

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Ohio County Health Department is confirming that the First Baptist Church in Wheeling now has 18 positive COVID-19 cases.

The outbreak was identified beginning as early as June 10.

The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department continues to monitor the situation with other tests pending.

“It can be very concerning just to show you how easy it is to spread within a group, and why we still need to wear the masks, why we still need to wash our hands or stay home if we are sick,” Health Department administrator Howard Gamble told 7News.

Currently, the health department reports 91 positive cases and 1 probable case, including one death.

