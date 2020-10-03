Wheeling Hospital offering Drive-Through Flu Shot Clinic for your kids

Your kids could get their flu shots this Fall without even stepping foot inside Wheeling Hospital.

This clinic isn’t taking any more kids for the day, but it will be back up and running in exactly a weeks-time.

“It’s quick. It’s easy. It’s very efficient, and I think families are going to be very happy with this, and Wheeling Hospital is happy to offer this service.” Dr. Mary Hammond, Wheeling Hospital Pediatrician

200 child patients are all registered to get their flu shot this season just by using this drive through today.

“They’re actually doing very well. I think how quickly it’s happening, they don’t have time to get nervous. They’re doing beautifully.” Dr. Mary Hammond, Wheeling Hospital Pediatrician

This isn’t just for anyone’s kid. Yours would have to be a patient at this hospital and would have to be all caught up on their well visits and shots.

Pediatricians are also recommending your kid be at least 6 months old to go here.

“It’s very important that everyone get their flu shot, kids especially. Every flu season, thousands of kids are hospitalized with influenza, and the flu vaccine really can help prevent a lot of that illness.” Dr. Mary Hammond, Wheeling Hospital Pediatrician

Anyone who dropped by didn’t even need to go to their pediatrician’s office for the shots. Just pull up and go.

Pediatricians say it won’t take long.

“Less than five minutes, generally” Dr. Mary Hammond, Wheeling Hospital Pediatrician

Just stop at the registration desk and you’ll get registered right away.

Pediatricians recommend you to pre-register your kids beforehand, so everyone will have a time slot.

“We’ve had a couple walk-ins, drive ins that were not pre-registered we’ve been able to accommodate as well.” Dr. Mary Hammond, Wheeling Hospital Pediatrician

All Wheeling Hospital pediatricians are all a part of this clinic. They say it’s quick and easy… even takes the nerves off some of the kids.

“To be in my car with my mom, it’s really nice… more comforting.” Winnie Lulong, child patient who gets flu shot

This clinic will be open every Saturday from 8:30 am to 3 pm in October… all except for the 31st.

If needed, pediatricians say this will continue into November.

Just drive behind the hospital and you’ll see the clinic. Signs will be directing you as well.