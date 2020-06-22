First-degree murder charge for suspect in Mac’s Club homicide

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Officials say Darrell Lesane Jr. has been charged with first degree murder in the death of Donaven White at Mac’s Club in Wheeling last weekend.



This comes after Lesane turned himself in to police yesterday afternoon.



He was arraigned by Ohio County Magistrate Charlie Murphy… and could face life in prison if he’s convicted.



No bond has been set. His case will now be handled in Circuit Court.