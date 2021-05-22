First ever drive-through vaccine clinic in North Wheeling is a success

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)-Today was the first ever drive-through vaccine clinic in the North Wheeling Neighborhood.

It was at The North Wheeling community dream center’s parking lot.

How it worked is simple.Locals didn’t even have to get out of their cars.

There were at least 100 doses, lf Pfizer and half Johnson and Johnson. he West Virginia National Guard was also on site to provide the shots.

Reverend Darrell Cummings was one of the organizers of the clinic and he was pleased with the turn out… as they saw people from all over the tri-state area.

“We want to be part of the answer, not part of the problem. We gladly accepted the challenge. We’ve had people from Saint Clairsville, Moundsville, Weirton, Steubenville. Everybody seems to be driving through with their music and making the community better. “ Rev. Darrell Cummings, Bethlehem Apostolic Temple

Those who got the Pfizer vaccine today will be back in three weeks for their second dose.