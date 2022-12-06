WARWOOD, W.Va. (WTRF) – They call themselves the neighborhood physical therapist and they’re now open in Warwood.

First Settlement Physical Therapy cut the ribbon on a new location on Tuesday morning.

This is one of six across the Ohio Valley.



The family owned and operated group of physical therapists pride themselves on being hands-on and there’s no waiting list. Patients will see the same therapist every time.

They also accept all insurances.

This new location is at 231 Warwood Avenue in Wheeling.

Wheeling Area Chamber of Commerce members were there to welcome them to this new location.

For more information visit fspt.org.