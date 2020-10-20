Fiscal Year 2020: 75 defendants charged with firearms-related crimes in Northern District of WV

The Department of Justice announced 14,200 firearms-related cases charged, 75 of those cases from the Northern District of West Virginia.

U.S. Attorney Bill Powell says a lot of the cases they see are people who are not allowed to own firearms, an example would be a convicted felon.

Powell also states, several cases are guns being used in or during drug offenses which is a separate criminal offense.

Of those cases charged, Powell says there has been a wide variety of firearms involved from handguns to machine guns and everything in between.