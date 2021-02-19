Fish fry Fridays return to Our Lady of Peace Parish

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – For those of us who observe Lent, the church fish fry is a tradition we grew up with.

They were non-existent last year as COVID was starting to spread throughout the area.

Now, many parishes in our area are able to start the fryers up again with a reimagined way of getting you your food.

We’re happy to be back here and be able to be able to be doing these things. Ray Thalman, Grand Knight, Our Lady of Peace Knight of Columbus Council

Our Lady of Peace is back to preparing fish fry favorites this Friday, but it’s not the traditional sit down dinner the community may be accustomed to.

We’ll be taking their order at the car, a runner will come in, the order will be packed, they’ll pull up in the que and we’ll run the order back out to them. Hopefully in a couple of minutes. Ray Thalman, Grand Knight, Our Lady of Peace Knight of Columbus Council

Without leaving your car, you can enjoy a fish sandwich, fries, onion rings, or coleslaw.

If you’re worried about safety, they have a plan.

There’s strict procedures with how any of the utensils are handled as far as how they’re washed, rinsed, sanitized. Anybody working back there will be naturally in a mask and gloved. The tabletops and all will be regularly wiped off. Ray Thalman, Grand Knight, Our Lady of Peace Knight of Columbus Council

The Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston required all parishes wanting to host a fish fry to submit plans to their county health department. Once they were approved, the Diocese also had to give the green light.

All of them had to be take-out only and prove they could maintain health protocols like mask wearing, hand washing, and social distancing if there was an in-person pickup option.

At Our Lady of Peace, they’ve taken the safety one step further.

Everyone here has a Marshall County food handler’s card. They’ve been through the course about temperatures and all the things that are necessary to keep the food safe. Ray Thalman, Grand Knight, Our Lady of Peace Knight of Columbus Council

This is the Knights of Columbus Council’s biggest fundraiser of the year, and last year’s cancelation meant difficult times.

It’s a big part of the school budget. It’s a big part of the budget here for the Council. I mean, people seem to be accustomed now to driving through and picking up or whatever as opposed to dining in. Ray Thalman, Grand Knight, Our Lady of Peace Knight of Columbus Council

If you want to try Our Lady Of Peace’s menu, they’ll be there every Friday from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. except for Good Friday.

