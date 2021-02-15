Fitness Center Coming To The Highlands Sports Complex

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- A new fitness center is coming to the Ohio Valley, specifically to The Highlands Sports Complex.

The Highlands Manager, Greg Stewart, says the fitness center will consist of two levels that will feature an exercise room, free weights, and an outdoor terrace for yoga and other outdoor activities.

The 12,000 square foot center was given the ‘thumbs up’ by the Ohio County Development Authority for the final part of The Highlands Sports Complex.

Stewart says bids should be finalized in early March with construction beginning in possibly May and completion of the project to be finalized in March/April of 2022.

The fitness center is projected to cost $3.3 million.

Vic Greco of Wheeling is the architect of the project.