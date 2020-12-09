Fitzsimmons Family Dog Park closed for maintenance

WHEELING, W.VA. – The Fitzsimmons Family Dog Park, located in the City’s Tunnel Green Recreational Complex, is closed until further notice for seasonal maintenance.

Updates regarding the re-opening of the park will be found on the City’s website ticker at https://www.wheelingwv.gov/departments/Parks-Recreation/dog-park or via social media pages – Wheeling, WV City Government Facebook and Twitter pages, as well as the Facebook page for the Fitzsimmons Family Dog Park.

The Ohio Valley’s first dog park is located at the Tunnel Green Recreation Complex, an established City recreational area that offers sites for recreational baseball and roller hockey.

The dog park sits on the wooded lot south of the existing ball field and roller hockey rink and will become part of the City of Wheeling’s park system.

The site has vehicular access from 18th Street and pedestrian access from the trail, along with adequate parking.