Fitzsimmons Family Dog Park Reopens By Weekend

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- It’s the day that dog owners (and their dogs) have been waiting for.



After weeks of intense work at the site, the dog park at the tunnel green recreation complex will be reopened by Saturday.



Public Works Director Rusty Jebbia said the goal has been to preserve the sod that was generously donated by the Fitzsimmons family.



Jebbia said water was a problem for the grass, which became worn and muddy for several reasons, both involving water.



He said people would bring baby pools and fill them with water for their dogs to play in, then dump them when they left.



Also people would fill their dog’s water dish but then leave the pump handle up and the water prunning, and it went undiscovered for days.



That problem has been addressed by putting spring-loaded devices on the water pump handles.



City crews have been working to put sawdust all along the edges of both the small dog and large dog sides.



Jebbia says it should be open by Friday night or Saturday (March 27) morning.