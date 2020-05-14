Fitzsimmons Family Dog Park to re-open

WHEELING, W.VA. – In the wake of an extended closure due to copious amounts of rainfall during the winter months and the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fitzsimmons Family Dog Park will re-open to the public at 4 p.m., Friday, May 15.

However, visitors to the park should take appropriate precautions in light of the coronavirus.

City Manager Robert Herron said people need to be aware that the high-touch areas at the facility will not be regularly sanitized nor will there be hand sanitizer onsite, so visitors may want to wear gloves or bring their own hand sanitizer.

“Surfaces like the gate to enter the dog park will not be regularly sanitized, so those utilizing the facility need to take their own preventative steps to stay healthy and safe,” he said. “The City can’t emphasize enough the need for social distancing and as such are relying on people to adhere to these important standards and thus enjoy this wonderful outdoor venue in a safe manner.”

Herron added that dog park users should continue to follow the guidelines set down by the CDC, the Governor’s office and the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department. Visitors are strongly encouraged to wear a mask and should practice strict social distancing while there.

The Ohio Valley’s first dog park is located at the Tunnel Green Recreation Complex adjacent to and highly visible from West Virginia 2 and Interstate 70 and is a part of the City of Wheeling’s park system.

The site has vehicular access from 18th Street and pedestrian access from Heritage Trail.

The dog park is divided into two sections – large breed and small breed, each with its own water and waste stations, walking trail and benches.